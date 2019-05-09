OnePlus 7 Series Pop-up events to be held in India across 7 cities

OnePlus’ upcoming flagship smartphones — the OnePlus 7 series is all set to go official on 14th May. The company is holding launch events at four major cities across the world at the same time — New York, London, Bengaluru, and Beijing.

The company usually hosts pop-up events around the smartphone’s launch week which give fans a chance to experience its newly launched devices. Keeping that tradition, the company has now announced OnePlus 7 Pop-up events across seven cities in India.

It will also host limited stock pop-up stores across 7 major cities in India where attendees will be the first to get their hands on the device. The OnePlus pop-ups, starting at 7 pm on May 15, will be hosted in Bangalore, New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, and Ahmedabad.

Those who purchases the device at the earliest stand a chance to receive exclusive goodies including OnePlus Type-C Bullets, Netflix and Amazon Vouchers, along with OnePlus back cases, OnePlus tote bags and OnePlus ‘Never Settle’ T-shirts.

The company says that apart from experiencing the smartphones, there will also be opportunities to meet up with both OnePlus team members and OnePlus fans. To make it more interactive, OnePlus says that it will conduct exclusive workshops and exciting events over the month including gaming leagues, content creation, and photography workshops.

Currently, the OnePlus 7 series is up for pre-bookings on Amazon.in and the company is offering 6 months free one-time screen replacement for all pre-bookings.

To know more about the OnePlus 7 series smartphones and where to watch the live streaming of the launch event, check out our pre-launch round-up post.