Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition teased to have dual-frequency GPS support

After launching the Lenovo Z6 Pro flagship smartphone, the company seems to be planning to launch a mid-range smartphone as it is hosting a launch event on 22nd May. Now, the China-based smartphone manufacturer has released the first teaser of the upcoming Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition aka Lenovo Z6 Lite.

In the teaser, the company calims that the phone will make accurate positioning into reality. This indicates that the smartphone may carry support for dual-frequency GPS technology.

If this turns out to be true, then this will be the first mid-range smartphone to support dual-frequency GPS. So far, the technology has been available only on flagship phones like Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi 9, Huawei Mate 20, Honor V20, and Oppo 10x Zoom.

Recently, a Lenovo phone with model number L78121 was approved by 3C certification body. The listing confirms that the phone could come with support for 18W fast charging. This could be the smartphone releasing as the Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition.

Another smartphone carrying model number L38111 is also speculated to go official on May 22. Its TENAA listing has revealed the phone will come with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with waterdrop-type notch, an octa-core processor and up to 6 GB of RAM.

The phone may also come with around 4,000mAh battery, a dual camera setup with 16-megapixel primary lens and a front-facing shooter of 8-megapixel. The phone may have maximum storage capacity of 128 GB and is expected to come loaded with Android 9 Pie OS.

