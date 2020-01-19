Airtel’s new ₹179 prepaid plan offers ₹2 lakh life insurance and more

Bharti Airtel has today announced a new prepaid plan that costs ₹179 which is offering a life insurance of ₹2 lakh to the user. The company is calling this as its most affordable prepaid bundle in which it is offering unlimited calls and data.

The company is offering ₹2 lakh life insurance in partnership with Bharti AXA Life Insurance. It added that the insurance cover is available to all customer aged 18-54 years and requires no paperwork or medical test.

Further, the company says that the policy certificate will be instantaneously delivered digitally and a physical copy of the insurance certificate can be provided on request.

The ₹179 plan offers unlimited calling, 2 GB of mobile data, 300 SMS along with the life insurance. The term validity for the pack is for 28 days.

The rollout of this new plan from the company comes at a time when the it is facing high competition in the country’s telecom industry. The pack is targeted at entry-level smartphone users and feature phone users in semi-urban and rural markets.

Airtel ₹179 Prepaid Plan Details