Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite confirmed to launch in India on 21st January

Samsung has confirmed that the company’s new smartphone — Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite will be launched in the Indian market on 21st January.

As confirmed earlier by Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be launched in India on 23rd January. Both of these smartphones were introduced internationally earlier this month.

To remind you of the specs, the smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display and also features an in-display fingerprint scanner. There’s also a 32-megapixel front camera housed inside the tiny punch-hole.

It has a 12 MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.7 aperture, a 12 MP Telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, and another 12 MP Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. It features the signature Bluetooth S Pen with Air Commands. The device is powered by a 4500 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging technology.

The Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite comes in three color options — Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red. As per the rumors, the device could be priced at ₹35,990 but we will know for sure when the phone gets launched in India in the coming days.