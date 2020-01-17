Airtel partners with Future Group to provide exclusive shopping offer to Airtel Thanks users

Bharti Airtel has announced that the company has partnered with Future Group to offer its Airtel Thanks app customers two days of prior access to all super deals of Big Bazaar’s Sabse Saste 5 Din event that starts on January 22nd.

Now, all the users of Airtel Thanks, including postpaid, prepaid, home broadband will have early access to shop from the retail brand’s shopping event on January 20 and 21, ahead of its official launch on January 22 which ends on January 26, 2020.

Along with early access to deals, the customers will also get access to fast billing by booking their preferred slots and showing the confirmation at the kiosk at Big Bazaar store. Also, the first time users of Future Pay app will get a cashback of ₹100.

To make use of this offer, Airtel Thanks users will have to go to “Discover Airtel Thanks” section on the application and click on “Big Bazaar – Sabse Saste 5 din”. Further, the user needs to show this ‘PASS’ at the billing counter at Big Bazaar. The offer is available across 376 Big Bazaar, FBB & hypercity stores in 162 cities.

Airtel Thanks is a customer reward program from Bharti Airtel which was revamped last year. The new program is tiered in its offering – Silver, Gold and Platinum. Each tier opens a whole new set of benefits for Airtel customers. The benefits are powered by Airtel’s strong partnerships, which go from premium content brands like Amazon Prime, ZEE5, Airtel Xstream to Wynk music, device brands and many more.