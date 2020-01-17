Redmi Note 8 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro in India and the smartphones have been creating a hype ever since they were launched. Thanks to this, the company has slashed the prices on the predecessors like Redmi Note 7 Pro. The device which was launched back in March 2019 is now available at the price of Rs.11,999 and you can get it for around 10/11K when the sale comes and brings us some exciting discount offers.

At this price range, the device gives a solid competition to the Redmi Note 8 and hence in this article we are going to compare both the devices so you can choose the right device for you. Without waiting further, let’s get started.

Design

When it comes to the design, both the smartphones look amazing. The Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a glass back that is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and hence you don’t have to worry if the device accidentally falls out from your hand. It has a beautiful gradient finish that shifts hues and Xiaomi calls it the Aura Design. The smartphone weighs 186 grams and comes in four colors – Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, Space Black, and Astro Moonlight White which was launched recently. The device is Splash Proof and comes with P2I nano-coating which protects it from everyday splashes and spills.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 also comes with a glass body that is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the top. The glass back has an ‘S’ curve on the back which looks beautiful. The camera module is placed on the top left corner and you get the fingerprint sensor in the middle. It weighs 190 grams and comes with P2i coating which makes it splash-proof. It is available in three colors and the Moonlight White and the Space Black variant looks quite different when you compare it with the Neptune Blue variant.

Display

In terms of Display, both smartphones are exactly the same. They come with a 6.3 inches display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. Both the phones come in 19.5:9 ratio but the Redmi Note 7 Pro has a screen to body ratio 81.4% whereas the Redmi Note 8 comes with a screen to body ratio of 81.7%. The displays on both the devices come with high brightness and you won’t face any problem while using them outside. It produces vivid colors and you’ll have a great time streaming media on both the devices.

Performance

Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by an 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Processor which is further paired with an Adreno 612 GPU. It comes with 4/6 GB of RAM along with 64/128 GB of Internal Storage which is further expandable via Hybrid Slot. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 8 is powered by an 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor which is paired with an Adreno 610 GPU. It also comes with 4/6 GB of RAM along with 64/128 GB of Internal Storage.

When it comes to performance, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is much more powerful than the Redmi Note 8 as it comes with Snapdragon 675. The Snapdragon 675 uses much more powerful Kryo 460 cores as compared to the Kryo 260 cores that we see on Snapdragon 665. It also comes with an improved GPU which is Adreno 612 hence it will improve your gaming performance. Both smartphones can handle basic tasks with ease, but if you are looking for something you can Game on the Redmi Note 7 Pro is the device should choose.

Camera

Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a dual-camera setup at the back. The camera setup at the back consists of a 48 MP f/1.79 Sony IMX586 primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary camera for depth sensing. While the camera takes photos normally in 12 MP, you need to select the 48 MP mode from the camera modes to get the 48 MP shot from the phone, On the front, there is a 13 MP camera for your selfies and it comes with AI Beautify features.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 comes with a quad-camera setup at the back. The camera setup on the back features a 48 MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth camera. It has a 13 MP selfie snapper at the front for selfies. Both the cameras perform equally well but the Redmi Note 8 gets an advantage here as it has a dedicated ultrawide lens and a dedicated macro lens. Hence when it comes to the camera’s the Redmi Note 8 takes the score.

Battery, Pricing, and Verdict

Both the smartphones pack a 4000 mAh battery and it easily lasts up to a day with regular usage. However, this time Xiaomi is giving an 18W fast charger with the Redmi Note 8 and that’s an advantage. When it comes to the pricing there is a huge difference here as Redmi Note 8 starts from Rs.9999 and goes up to Rs.12,999 for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage variant whereas the Redmi Note 7 Pro is currently available Rs.11,999 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB Storage variant and it goes all the way up to Rs.14,999 if you buy the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB Variant.

If Gaming is the priority for you then you should definitely check out the Redmi Note 7 Pro as Snapdragon 675 is one of the most powerful budget processors out there. Else, if you want a better camera and you are a regular user you can go for the Redmi Note 8 as it handles everyday tasks with ease and along with that, you can also run heavy games on low/medium graphics.