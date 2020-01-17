POCO makes a comeback as an independent brand in India

After much speculation related to the future of POCO brand, Xiaomi has confirmed that POCO is here to stay. In an announcement, Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi VP and Xiaomi India MD said that brand will split from the parent company and will now work independently.

POCO is making a come back and users will see new products in India from this year. The company has established a separate legal entity with a separate team, and this new team will independently run the brand.

Excited to share: #POCO will now be an independent brand! What started as a sub-brand within Xiaomi, has grown into its own identity. POCO F1 was an incredibly popular phone. We feel the time is right to let POCO operate on its own. Join me in wishing @IndiaPOCO all the best. — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) January 17, 2020

Although Manu has not revealed any timelines, we just hope that new devices are coming soon. It is said that the company will focus on speed, gaming and performance along with good camera setup for upcoming products.

POCO F1, the first smartphone from Xiaomi sub-brand was launched in August 2018 and was very well received in the market. Thanks to the top-of-the-line specs and very aggressive pricing, the brand saw a huge fan following.

However, after the brand’s first phone launch, there was a complete silence regarding the next device from the company. While there were reports about a new POCO phone every now and then, no product from the brand made its way to the market.

When the brand was presumed dead, reports about the brand’s new phone started surfacing online. A trademark application filed by the company for the POCO F2 surfaced online and a new device named POCO X2 has also been spotted on Geekbench. The phone is expected to go official in India next month.

Source