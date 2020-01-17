Huawei partners with Airtel and Vodafone for 5G trials in India

Huawei, the world’s largest telecom equipment market, was recently granted permission to participate in India’s 5G trials. Now, the company has partnered with Airtel and Vodafone to start 5G trials in India.

As per the report, Huawei will team up with Bharti Airtel for the first 5G trials in Bangalore, alongside testing in Delhi with Vodafone. Further, the report adds that the telecom operators have already submitted the applications for the same.

While Airtel and Vodafone-Idea have joined hands with Huawei, ZTE, Ericsson and Nokia for 5G trials in India, Jio has partnered Samsung. Now, the 5G trials are expected to begin between January and March.

The development comes just weeks after Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said that the government will allocate airwaves to all telecom service providers for conducting trials of 5G network. He also added that India will not bar any equipment suppliers in the upcoming trials for 5G.

On 31st December, the government had initiated the process for deploying 5G in India and met operators and vendors to discuss the broad road map for the trials. The last date to submit applications for the trials was 15th January. The government will now assess the applications and allocate the trial spectrum to its licensees.