Reliance Jio is now the largest telecom operator in India

The Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio is now the top telecom operator in India by both subscriber base and revenue market share, as per the data released for November 2019 by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

The company, which started operations about three years ago, now has a wireless subscriber base consisting about 32.04 percent of the market share, a significant rise from 30.79 percent in October last year. The report says that the company added 5.6 million mobile subscribers in November, taking its total user base to 369.93 million.

In October 2019, Jio had reported a net profit rise of 45.4 percent to ₹990 crore as against the corresponding period of the last year. It was the eighth straight profitable quarter for Jio.

Along with Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel also managed to increase its market share in November, by adding 1.65 million mobile users in the month. Its total now adds up to 327.30 million users that gave it a 28.35 percent market share.

However, Vodafone-Idea continued to witness subscriber shedding with a 29.12 percent subscribers market share. The two PSU access service providers — BSNL and MTNL also witnessed a major downfall in their customer base with 10.49 percent and 0.29 percent market share respectively.

Despite two major telecom operators gaining new subscribers, the overall telecom sector witnessed its subscriber base getting reduced by 28.8 million. The total mobile subscribers now stands at 1.17 billion.