Realme 6i passes certification process; expected to launch soon

Realme has been actively launching new smartphones in India as well as in other countries, making sure that it has presence in all the price segment from entry-level to premium mid-range market.

Recently, the company launched Realme 5i smartphone in the Indian market and just days after that, reports about the successor of that smartphone, Realme 6i, have started surfacing online.

A new Realme smartphone with model number RMX2040 has been spotted on Malaysia’s SIRIM database (via 91Mobiles) which was approved on January 15th, 2020. The device is also listed on Singapore’s IMDA, and the marketing name suggests it is the Realme 6i.

As per the description, this upcoming budget smartphone doesn’t support 5GHz Wi-Fi, which isn’t a big surprise for a budget phone. To recall, Realme RMX2040, along with RMX2020, RMX2030, and RMX2061 recently bagged BIS certification in India.

With the smartphone getting certified in three countries so far — India, Vietnam, and Singapore, it seems that the Realme 6i could launch pretty soon. The other two devices certified in India could be the Realme 6 and its Pro model named Realme 6 Pro.

At this time, there’s information available about the launch date or pricing, but we expect these phones to get launched in the coming month or by the end of Q1 2020.