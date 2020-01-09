Realme 5i budget smartphone goes official in India for ₹8,999

As expected, Realme has today announced the launch of its new smartphone in the Realme 5 series in the Indian market — Realme 5i. Just a couple of days ago, this same smartphone was recently made official in Vietnam.

The smartphone features a 6.52-inch HD+ notched display with 79 percent screen-to-body ratio and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 11nm SoC with up to 4 GB RAM.

As for the cameras, the phone comes with a 12-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, AI scene recognition, 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor for 4cm macro shots.

On the front side, it features an 8 MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture. The phone runs Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box with ColorOS 6.1 on top and is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for reverse charing.

The Realme 5i comes in Aqua Blue and Forest Green colors and is priced at ₹8,999. The device will be available from Flipkart and realme.com starting from January 15th.

Realme 5i Specifications

Display: 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

ColorOS 6.1 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie) Rear Camera: 12MP rear camera with Sony IMX386 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, LED flash, EIS, 8MP 118° ultra-wide angle lens with 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.25 aperture, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP camera for 4cm macro with 1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture, 4k video recording

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture Others: Fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio

Pricing and Availability