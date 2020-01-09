Tecno Spark Go Plus powered by Helio A22 SoC and 2 GB RAM launched

Expanding its portfolio of smartphones in India, Tecno has today announced the launch of Tecno Spark Go Plus. The phone comes with a a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 89.5 percent screen ratio, 480 nits brightness, and 20:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the device is powered by 2 GHz MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core SoC paired with 2 GB RAM. It comes with 32 GB of built-in storage capacity, with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot (up to 128 GB).

In the camera department, the device features an 8-megapixel AI camera with f/2.0 aperture, dual flash and offers features like bokeh effect and AI beauty mode. On the front side, the phone sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The phone runs Android Pie (Go Edition)-based HIOS 5.5.2 software. Connectivity options on the device include Dual LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and Bluetooth 4.2. The phone is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery, and the company claims that it can last up to six hours of video playback, 110 hours of music playback, 6.9 hours of gaming, 5.7 hours of browsing, 26 hours of talk time, and 343 hours of standby time.

The Tecno Spark Go Plus is priced in India at ₹6,299 and comes in a single 2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage option. The phone will be available in Hillier Purple and Vacation Blue colour options and will go on sale from today itself.

