Xiaomi Mi Band 5 could come with NFC and Google Pay support

Xiaomi’s Mi Band series of fitness tracker have been one of the most popular in the market. They are so popular that the company managed to get a place in the world’s leading wearable devices maker list.

With the company having already launched four generations of Mi Band fitness tracker, the company has already started working on the next-gen model, which is supposedly called Mi Band 5. Now, details about the same are surfacing online.

As per the report, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will come with support for NFC as well as Google Pay along with other payment methods in the global variant. This is for the Indian and global markets, given that the Chinese model already have a variant with NFC support.

However, take this information with a pinch of salt as we haven’t verified this independently. But addition of NFC support makes sense as the company looks for offering more and more features on a single device to fend off competition and manage its position in the market.

Although there’s no information available regarding the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 fitness tracker, some reports indicate that the wearable device could go official sometime in the second quarter of this year. The pricing won’t differ much than the current-generation model and could cost around 179 yuan, which is roughly ₹1,800 but the India pricing could be around ₹2,500.

