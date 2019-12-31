Realme 5i budget smartphone to launch in Vietnam on 6th January

Realme has launched a wide range of smartphones this year and the company seems to continue its launching spree in the next year as well. Earlier this year, in August, the company launched Realme 5 and later it launched the Realme 5s smartphone.

Now, the company is gearing up to launch yet another smartphone in the same series — Realme 5i. The company has confirmed that the Realme 5i will go official in Vietnam on 6th January 2020.

Realme 5i doesn’t sport the crystal design like the Realme 5 and Realme 5s but looks almost similar to those smartphones. The specifications are also identical to the Realme 5, except for a change in the front camera.

The upcoming Realme 5i will come with a front-facing camera on 8 MP while the Realme 5 comes with a front snapper of 13 MP. It has also been confirmed that the phone will come in Blue and Green colors and will be available in 4 GB + 64 GB memory variant.

Here are the phone’s full specifications.

Realme 5i Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

GPU: Adreno 610 GPU

4 GB RAM Storage: 64 GB storage; expandable memory up to 256 GB with microSD

ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie Rear Camera: 12 MP rear camera with Sony IMX386 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, LED flash, EIS, 8 MP 118° ultra-wide angle lens with 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.25 aperture, 2 MP depth sensor and 2 MP camera for 4cm macro with 1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture

8 MP front-facing camera Others: Fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, Splash resistant

Battery: 5000mAh battery with 10W charging

Pricing and Availability