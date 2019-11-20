Along with the Realme X2 Pro flagship smartphone, the company also launched a budget device in the Indian market, dubbed as Realme 5s. This make it the third smartphone to get launched under the company’s Realme 5 lineup.

The phone comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ display with a protection of Gorilla Glass 3+ on top. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with Adreno 610 GPU, coupled with 4 GB of RAM. It packs 64 GB and 128 GB of internal storage and using the microSD card slot, user can expand the storage capacity yo to 256 GB.

As for the cameras, it comes with a 48 MP primary camera with Samsung GM1 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, LED flash, EIS, an 8 MP 118° ultra-wide angle lens with 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.25 aperture, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP camera for 4cm macro with 1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture.

On the front side, the device features a 13 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture. There’s also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, and Micro USB.

The smartphone is running Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own ColorOS 6.0 Realme Edition user interface on top. The device is fuelled by a 5000 mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging.

Realme 5s comes in Crystal Blue, Crystal Purple and new Crystal Red colors. The phone is priced at ₹9,999 for the 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage version and the 4 GB RAM with 128 GB storage version costs ₹10,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart and Realme’s official online store starting from November 29th.

