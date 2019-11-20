Realme TWS Earbuds teased to launch in India next month

Realme, the Oppo-backed smartphone company has today launched two new smartphones in the Indian market during its launch event in New Delhi — Realme X2 Pro and Realme 5s.

The company has expected to launch a few accessories at the event, however that didn’t happen. But it seems that Realme is getting ready to launch mobile accessories at another event in India which will take place next month.

After ending the presentation at the X2 Pro launch event, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth stepped down the stage wearing the company’s Realme TWS Earbuds in yellow color saying “see you again in December.”

He said that the company won’t only be launching the Realme X2 smartphone in India next month, but the company is all set to launch a host of new products in the Indian market. However, he has not revealed the name of products getting launch next month, except for the X2 smartphone.

The Realme TWS Earbuds will be the company’s first true wireless earphones. Currently, no technical details about the Realme TWS Earbuds are known, but in terms of design, they look very similar to the Apple AirPods.

The image shared on Twitter revealed its pricing details, which is set at Php 3,499 that roughly converts to ₹5,000. However, we expect the true wireless earphones to get launched in India at around ₹3,000 to give it a competitive edge.