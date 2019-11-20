Oppo announces ColorOS 7 based on Android 10 OS

After weeks of teasing, Oppo has today finally announced its new custom user interface — ColorOS 7. While the OS is similar to the ColorOS 6, it is now lighter and comes with decluttered user interface and tweaked overall colors.

In terms of design, the company has increased the white space in the UI and has also toned down the saturation to reduce visual fatigue. It also brings out four different icon designs, including a couple of minimalistic options.

Oppo has also introduced a new Oppo Sans font for the operating system and the company added that the Chinese characters of the font were developed by Zhu Zhiwei of Hanyi Fonts while the western characters were developed by the U.S. design company Pentagram.

The new ColorOS 7 also brings a system-wide dark mode which also covers third-party applications. It also comes with a bunch of new features, for instance, it gets a new Focus mode which is very similar to the Zen mode on OxygenOS.

It can now automatically switch to drive mode if the phone gets connected to the car Bluetooth. It can also send a sleep mode reminder at night, depending on your smartphone usage patterns, which activates DND and dark mode on the device.

The company has also introduced a new password manager powered by Google. The new UI also comes with new camera-centric features that includes tweaked camera UI, Portrait Mode 2.0, Night Mode, Super Stabilization, and Soloop video editor.

It also comes with support for the cross-brand file transfer protocol that was established recently. As per the company’s claim, the ColorOS 7 has increased the app startup speed by 25% and system fluency and RAM utilization have improved by 30% and 40% respectively.

Oppo claims that the gaming performance has also reportedly improved, with touch response and game frame rates improving by 15% and 19% respectively. As for the availability, the ColorOS 7 will come pre-installed in Oppo Reno3 smartphone next month and the rollout to existing devices will begin later this month. The company has also revealed the update roadmap and you can check it out here.