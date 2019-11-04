Oppo’s ColorOS 7 is set to launch on 20th November

Oppo smartphones currently come with its own custom Android operating system pre-installed — ColorOS 6. Recently, the company’s VP revealed that a newer version of the software, dubbed ColorOS 7 will be coming soon.

Today, Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has confirmed that ColorOS 7 will be launched in its home country on 20th November. The official ColorOS Weibo account has today posted a teaser video, revealing the launch date of the new much-awaited software experience from Oppo.

The Weibo post further goes on to add that an important announcement is coming tomorrow and we assume Oppo will start posting hints and teasing new features. However, nothing much is known about the ColorOS 7 but we don’t expect it to receive a massive overhaul.

Since Android 10 operating system has already been launched and many newly updated custom Android experiences, including MIUI 11 and EMUI 10 are based on the latest version of Android, we expect the ColorOS 7 to be based on Android 10 OS as well.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth recently confirmed the development of a bloat-free, near-stock Android experience for Realme phones. He revealed that the it will be based on the ColorOS 7 software experience but not not revealed much information about it.

