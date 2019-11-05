Redmi K30 to reportedly come powered by MediaTek 5G chipset

Redmi has already confirmed that its upcoming flagship smartphone — Redmi K30 will be the first 5G smartphone from the brand. The phone is confirmed to come with support for both SA and NSA networks and feature a punch-hole design.

Now, China-based blogger ‘Digital Chat Station’ on Weibo has hinted that the Redmi K30 with 5G would be powered by a MediaTek chipset. To recall, MediaTek announced the Helio M70 5G modem with sub-6GHz 5G speeds earlier this year and will start shipping to manufacturers this quarter.

It won’t be surprising if Redmi opted for the MediaTek chipset for its upcoming flagship smartphone given that the Redmi Note 8 Pro is already powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC.

Redmi’s General Manager Lu Weibing also revealed that the phone wouldn’t be cheaper, and hinted that it might cost above RMB 2,000 price tag in China. Unfortunately, nothing about the Redmi K30 is known at the moment, but we expect to know more in the coming weeks.

To recall, the Redmi K20 series was launched in India back in July, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. There is also a 7th-gen in-display fingerprint sensor, a pop-up selfie camera and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 layer on top. In terms of optics, the Redmi K20-series come with triple camera setup consisting of a 48 MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens and depth sensor.