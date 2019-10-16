After launching the Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone in China in August, Xiaomi has today finally brought the smartphone to the Indian market, as expected. The Redmi Note 8 Pro has now been launched in India, featuring a 64 MP quad-camera setup.

The smartphone flaunts a 6.5-inch Full HD+ dot notch display that offers 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core processor clocked at 2.0 GHz.

There’s also MediaTek HyperEngine and Game Boost 2.0 for enhancing the phone’s performance. The smartphone packs liquid cooling technology to make sure it doesn’t overheat. The phone comes in three variants — 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage. The Indian unit also comes with a dedicated microSD card slot.

In the camera department, the device has a quad-camera setup featuring 64-megapixel sensor + 8-megapixel 120-degree ultra-wide lens + 2-megapixel macro lens + 2-megapixel depth sensor. The primary 64 MP sensor comes with an f/1.7 aperture and 0.8-micrometer (μm) pixel that is touted to offer 34 percent more optical information than the 48-megapixel sensor.

The phone is using pixel-binning technology to capture better images in the low-light environment. The camera comes with features like 25x zooming capabilities as well as the ability to record videos in 8K resolution. On the front side, there’s a 20-megapixel shooter for taking selfies and video calling.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port. The phone is also IP58 certified ensuring that it’s water-resistant and dust resistant.

As for the software, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is running Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. The device is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and multiple fast charging protocols. The company is promising two days of battery life on a single charge and 18 days of standby time. The phone also comes built-in with Amazon Alexa in India.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is made available in three color options in India — Halo White, Shadow Black, and Gamma Green. As for the pricing, it starts at ₹14,999 and will go on sale from 21st October via Amazon and Mi.com. Later, the phone will also go on sale through offline stores across the country.