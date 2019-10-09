Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 series is coming to India on 16th October

After launching the Redmi 8A and Redmi 8 smartphones in India, China-based Xiaomi is now all set to introduce its Redmi Note 8 series in the Indian market, which includes the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro.

The company has today confirmed that the Redmi Note 8 series smartphones will get launched in the Indian market on 16th October and the company has also started sending invites for the same. Both the smartphones were launched in China in August.

To remind you of the specs, the Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ dot notch display and is powered by the MediaTek G90T processor. It comes with up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It runs Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 is powered by a 4500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

It comes with a quad-camera setup featuring 64-megapixel sensor + 8-megapixel 120-degree ultra-wide lens + 2-megapixel macro lens + 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front side, there’s a 20-megapixel shooter for taking selfies and video calling.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 comes with 6.3-inch dot notch Full HD+ display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. It comes with quad-camera setup on the back that consists of a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth camera for Portrait mode.

On the front side, it features a 13 MP snapper with AI Beautify mode. It runs Android 9 Pie OS out of the box with the company’s own MIUI 10 on top. It is powered by a 4000 mAh battery and comes with 18W fast charging support.