Xiaomi-backed Redmi teased the launch of its new Redmi Note 8 series smartphones for a couple of weeks. Today, at a launch event in China, the company has finally announced the Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro smartphones.

The Redmi Note 8 comes with a 6.3-inch dot notch Full HD+ display with thinner bezels and 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. It offers 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and comes with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, which is the same chipset used in the Mi A3.

In the camera department, it comes with quad-camera setup on the back that consists of a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth camera for Portrait mode. On the front side, it features a 13 MP snapper with AI Beautify mode.

The phone’s camera comes with support for features like improved night mode for low-light photography, along with AI beautify, Portrait mode and AI scene detection among others. The device comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security.

The smartphone, which is splash-proof and dust-proof, runs Android 9 Pie OS out of the box with the company’s own MIUI 10 on top. It is powered by a 4000 mAh battery and comes with 18W fast charging support with USB Type-C port.

The Redmi Note 8 comes in three color options — Black, Blue and White colors. The base model is priced at 999 Yuan (~$140) while the top-end model costs 1,399 Yuan (~$196). The phone will go on sale in China from September 17.

Redmi Note 8 Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core SoC

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core SoC GPU: Adreno 610 GPU

Adreno 610 GPU RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB Operating System: Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10

Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 Display: 6.3-inch Full HD+ dot notch display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 90% screen to body ratio

6.3-inch Full HD+ dot notch display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 90% screen to body ratio Rear Camera: 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth camera

48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth camera Front Camera: 16-megapixel with AI Beautify features

16-megapixel with AI Beautify features Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

64/128 GB Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and USB Type-C

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor Colors: Black, Blue, and White

Black, Blue, and White Battery: 4000 mAh with 18W fast charging

Pricing and Availability