Along with the Redmi Note 8 smartphone at a launch event in China, the company also launched an upgraded Pro variant of the same, dubbed as Redmi Note 8 Pro.

The smartphone flaunts a 6.5-inch Full HD+ dot notch display that offers 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek G90T octa-core processor clocked at 2.0 GHz.

It also comes with MediaTek HyperEngine and Game Boost 2.0 for enhancing the phone’s performance. The smartphone also packs liquid cooling technology to make sure it doesn’t overheat. The phone comes in three variants — 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage.

As for the camera department, the device has a quad-camera setup featuring 64-megapixel sensor + 8-megapixel 120-degree ultra-wide lens + 2-megapixel macro lens + 2-megapixel depth sensor. The primary 64 MP sensor comes with an f/1.7 aperture and 0.8-micrometer (μm) pixel that is touted to offer 34 percent more optical information than the 48-megapixel sensor.

It uses pixel-binning technology to capture better images in the low-light environment. The camera comes with features like 25x zooming capabilities as well as the ability to record videos in 8K resolution. On the front side, there’s a 20-megapixel shooter for taking selfies and video calling.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port. The phone is also IP58 certified ensuring that it’s water-resistant and dust resistant.

Software-wise, the smartphone is running Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. The device is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and multiple fast charging protocols. The company is promising two days of battery life on a single charge and 18 days of standby time.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is made available in three color options — White, Jade Green, and Electric Gray. As for the pricing, it starts at 1,399 Yuan (~$196) and will go on sale in China from 3rd September.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio G90T

2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio G90T RAM: 6/8

6/8 Operating System: Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10

Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 Display: 6.53-inch Full HD+ dot notch display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 91.4% screen to body ratio

6.53-inch Full HD+ dot notch display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 91.4% screen to body ratio Rear Camera: 64-megapixel sensor + 8-megapixel 120-degree ultra-wide lens + 2-megapixel macro lens + 2-megapixel depth sensor

64-megapixel sensor + 8-megapixel 120-degree ultra-wide lens + 2-megapixel macro lens + 2-megapixel depth sensor Front Camera: 20-megapixel with AI Beautify features

20-megapixel with AI Beautify features Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

64/128 GB Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, and USB Type-C port

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, and USB Type-C port Other: Fingerprint sensor

Fingerprint sensor Colors: White, Jade Green, and Electric Gray

White, Jade Green, and Electric Gray Battery: 4500 mAh with 18W fast charging

Pricing and Availability