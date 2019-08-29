RedmiBook 14 Enhanced Edition powered by 10th Gen Intel processors announced

Earlier this year, in May, Redmi announced its RedmiBook 14 laptop, which was powered by the 8th Gen Intel processors. Today, the company has announced a new version with the latest Intel 10th Gen processors, dubbed as RedmiBook 14 Enhanced Edition.

Apart from the newer processor, the RedmiBook 14 Enhanced Edition also comes in two new color variants. The laptop comes in three configurations:

Base Model – Core i5-10210U + 8GB RAM + 256GB SSD + Nvidia MX250 discrete graphics

– Core i5-10210U + 8GB RAM + 256GB SSD + Nvidia MX250 discrete graphics Middle Model – Core i5-10210U + 8GB RAM + 512GB SSD + Nvidia MX250 discrete graphics

– Core i5-10210U + 8GB RAM + 512GB SSD + Nvidia MX250 discrete graphics Top Model – Core i7-10510U + 8GB RAM + 512GB SSD + MX250 discrete graphics

The device is powered by Intel Core i5-10210U chipset of the new Comet Lake family, which was announced a little over a week ago. It comes with 4 cores and 8 threads with a base frequency of 1.6 GHz and a max turbo frequency of 4.2 GHz (single-core) and 3.9 GHz (all cores) with 6 MB cache.

On the other hand, the Intel Core i7-10510U is also a member of the new Comet Lake family. It comes with 4 cores and 8 threads too but with 8 MB cache. The base frequency is 1.8 GHz but it can go up to 4.9 GHz for a single core and 4.3 GHz for all cores in Turbo mode.

The device comes with a 14-inch Full HD screen with 16:9 aspect ratio, 178° wide viewing angle, 250 nits brightness, and 81.2% screen to body ratio. It comes packed with 8 GB of RAM and 256/512 GB SSD storage.

Additional features include a full-sized keyboard, 10-hour battery, 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB 2.0 port, an HDMI port, two USB 3.0 ports, a charging port, WiFi and Bluetooth.

Even with the enhanced specs, the pricing of the new RedmiBook 14 is the same as the previous generation models. The base model is priced at ¥3999 (~$559) while the middle model is priced at ¥4499 (~$629). On the other hand, the top-end model costs ¥4999 (~$699).

The company has already started taking pre-orders for the RedmiBook 14 Enhanced Edition and will be available for purchase from 6th September. It will be available on Mi.com. Mi Home stores, Suning, JD.com, Youpon, and Tmall.