RedmiBook 14 powered by 8th-gen Intel processor and 8 GB RAM announced in China

Today, at a launch event in China, along with the Redmi K20 series smartphone, the company also launched its first-ever Redmi series laptop — RedmiBook 14.

As the name suggests, the device comes with a 14-inch Full HD screen with 5.75 mm ultra narrow bezels and 81.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop is powered by the 8th generation Intel Core i5/i7 processor, coupled with 8 GB RAM.

For graphics processing, it comes with 2 GB NVIDIA GeForce MX 250 GPU. Coming to the storage department, it packs 256 GB or 512 GB SATA SSD storage. Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2×2 (2.4GHz and 5GHz) and Bluetooth 5.0.

There are two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port, and one HDMI port. It also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, Realtek ALC256M, two 1.5W speakers, and DTS audio. The laptop runs Windows 10 operating system out-of-the-box.

The metal-bodied RedmiBook 14 measures 323 x 228 x 17.95 mm and weighs around 1.5 kg. It is powered by a 46W battery with fast charging support. As per the company, it offers a battery life of up to 10 hours.

The Core i5 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model is priced at 3,999 yuan while the 512 GB storage variant costs 4,299 yuan. On the other hand, the Core i7 model with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage is priced at 4,999 yuan. It will be available for purchase in China from 1st June.

RedmiBook 14 Specifications

Display: 14-inch 16:9 display with 1920 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 178° wide viewing angle, and 250 nits brightness

14-inch 16:9 display with 1920 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 178° wide viewing angle, and 250 nits brightness Processor: 1.8GHz Intel Core i7-8565U / 1.6GHz Intel Core i5-8265U processor

1.8GHz Intel Core i7-8565U / 1.6GHz Intel Core i5-8265U processor GPU: 2GB GDDR5 NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics

2GB GDDR5 NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics RAM: 8G DDR4 2133MHz

8G DDR4 2133MHz Storage: 256/512 GB SATA SSD storage

256/512 GB SATA SSD storage OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Connectivity Options: WiFi 802.11ac 2×2 (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 2 x USB 3.0 port, 1 x USB 2.0, HDMI

WiFi 802.11ac 2×2 (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 2 x USB 3.0 port, 1 x USB 2.0, HDMI Others: 3.5mm headphone / microphone jack, Realtek ALC256M , 2x 1.5W speakers, DTS audio

3.5mm headphone / microphone jack, Realtek ALC256M , 2x 1.5W speakers, DTS audio Battery: 46W battery with fast charging, up to 10h battery life

RedmiBook 14 Pricing and Availability