Oppo Reno goes official in India; features 6.4-inch FHD+ display, SD710 SoC and 8 GB RAM
Along with the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition smartphone, the China-based company has also launched the Oppo Reno standard edition in the Indian market. The smartphone was originally announced in China last month.
Oppo Reno smartphone flaunts a 6.4-inch notchless panoramic AMOLED display that offers Full HD+ screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. On the top, the phone’s display is protected from minor scratches by a layer of Gorilla Glass 6.
The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 upper mid-range octa-core processor, coupled with 6/8 GB of RAM. There are two options in terms of internal storage — 128 GB and 256 GB. However, in India, only the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model has been launched.
In the camera department, the handset features a dual rear camera setup, which consists of a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There’s also the iconic side-swing selfie camera module that houses a 16 MP sensor with an f/2.0 lens.
As for the connectivity options, the device supports Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. In the software department, the device runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6 and comes with Breeno Assistant.
The smartphone is powered by a 3765 mAh battery that comes with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging. While the phone was announced in four colors, only two color options are offered in the Indian market — Jet Black and Ocean Green. Priced at Rs. 32,990, the phone will be available from June 7th.
Oppo Reno Specifications
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor
- GPU: Adreno 616 GPU
- RAM: 8 GB
- Operating System: Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
- Display: 6.4-inch notchless panoramic AMOLED Full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Rear Camera: 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor + 5 MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture
- Front Camera: 16 MP sensor with an f/2.0 lens
- Internal Storage: 128 GB
- External Storage: Yes
- Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port
- Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Breeno Smart Assistant
- Colors: Jet Black and Ocean Green
- Battery: 3765 mAh with VOOC 3.0 fast charging
Pricing and Availability in India
- Price: Rs. 32,990
- Availability: From 7th June