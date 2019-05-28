Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition powered by SD855 SoC goes official in India for ₹39,990

As expected, Oppo’s flagship smartphone under the all-new Reno lineup — Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition has now been launched in India. The smartphone will be available for purchase in India exclusively through online marketplace Flipkart.

This is the company’s first true flagship device after the launch of Oppo Find X last year. As the name suggests, the smartphone supports 10x Hybrid Optical Zoom, a technology that the Chinese company showcased earlier this year during Mobile World Congress 2019.

It comes with a triple rear camera setup which consists of a 48 MP primary Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 0.8um pixel size, OIS, Laser AF, PDAF, and CAF. It also features a 13 MP periscope telephoto lens with f/3.0 aperture and an 8 MP 120-degree Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture.

The smartphone boasts a 6.6-inch Full HD+ notchless AMOLED display offering 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19:5:9 aspect ratio as well as Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It packs Snapdragon 855 chipset, along with Adreno 640 GPU. The phone runs Android Pie with ColorOS 6 and is powered by a 4065 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

On the front side, the device features a pop-up lens so that the phone could have a notchless front design. However, unlike the Find X which raised the entire top panel of the phone, the Reno phone comes with a wedge-shaped part. It has a 16 MP front-facing camera with LED flash.

The device comes in two variants — 6 GB RAM and 8 GB RAM. There are two internal storage options to choose from — 128 GB and 256 GB. It has an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac dual-band (2×2 MU-MIMO ), Bluetooth 5, Dual-frequency (L1+L5) GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, and USB Type-C port.

The Oppo Reno 10X Zoom edition comes in color options — Jet Black and Ocean Green. The 6 GB + 128 GB version costs Rs. 39,990 while the 8 GB + 256 GB model costs Rs. 49,990. The phone will be available from June 7th with pre-orders starting today.

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor GPU: Adreno 640 GPU

Adreno 640 GPU RAM: 6 / 8 GB

6 8 GB Operating System: Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6

Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display: 6.6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2340 × 1080 pixels resolution, 19:5:9 aspect ratio, with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

6.6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2340 × 1080 pixels resolution, 19:5:9 aspect ratio, with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection Rear Camera: 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.7 aperture + 13 MP periscope telephoto lens with f/3.0 aperture + 8 MP Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture, supports 10x Hybrid Optical Zoom

48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.7 aperture + 13 MP periscope telephoto lens with f/3.0 aperture + 8 MP Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture, supports 10x Hybrid Optical Zoom Front Camera: 16 MP sensor with LED flash

16 MP sensor with LED flash Internal Storage: 128/256 GB

128/256 GB External Storage: Yes

Yes Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port Other: Ultrasonic In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Breeno Smart Assistant

Ultrasonic In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Breeno Smart Assistant Colors: Black and Green

Black and Green Battery: 4065 mAh with VOOC 3.0 fast charging

Pricing and Availability in India