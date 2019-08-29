realme 5 Pro Review

It’s not even 6 months and realme launched another two new smartphones in India, the realme 5 and realme 5 Pro are the successor to the realme 3 and realme 3 Pro. The main feature of both the phones is the quad-camera setup at the rear side, the realme 5 Pro is the upper variant of the realme 5 and here’s what we have to say in our quick review of the realme 5 Pro.

realme 5 Pro Specifications

6.3-inch IPS dewdrop display, Full HD+ resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, 90.6% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass Software: ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9 Pie

64 GB OR 128 GB internal, expands via microSD card (dedicated) Main Camera: 8 MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.25 aperture + 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor with f/1.79 aperture + 2 MP portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture + 2 MP ultra maco lens with f/2.4 aperture

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, Other: Fingerprint Scanner, HyperBoost 2.0

Design, Display & Ergonomics

The realme 5 Pro is concealed in a polycarbonate body with a diamond-cut glass finishing on the back. The 3D back looks impressive along with its four cameras vertically placed. Compared to the predecessor, realme 3 Pro, the design is a tad changed from the backside, you now see diamond-like patterns instead of curved lines.

The Realme 5 Pro features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a dewdrop notch on top, offers as much as 90.6% full screen-to-body ratio. The display is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass on top.

The display is quite bright and outdoor visibility under shade is good, the content looks sharp and crisp. However, this isn’t the best screen in the segment, we have seen better ones especially the ones using AMOLED panels.

This segment also has smartphones featuring AMOLED display and in-display fingerprint scanner where the realme 5 Pro loses out on these. Rivals, Vivo Z1Pro and the Xiaomi Mi A3 both flaunt an AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The bottom has a USB Type-C port, loudspeakers, 3.5 mm jack and a microphone (second microphone on the top). You also get a triple-slot SIM tray on the left side along with two separate volume keys. The right side has a power button.

Software, User Interface & Performance

On the software side, realme 5 Pro offers Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with ColorOS 6.0.1 interface, the one that’s also found on the OPPO smartphones. The security patch on the phone is dated 5th July 2019. The ColorOS 6.0.1 is the same we found on the Realme X, it includes the modern visuals, change in the UI, app drawer, the icons, and notification panel which is slightly changed as compared to the older versions.

Take note, the realme 5 Pro comes with plenty of preinstalled apps, however, you may remove them if not required. When we talk about the ColorOS, there are lots of features and handy tricks available that you can make use of. Do check out these 14 tips, tricks, and hidden features on the realme 5 Pro.

Initial performance of the realme 5 Pro was good, the interface works smooth and lag-free. The Face recognition and a fingerprint scanner on the back are quick and work well.

On the performance note, the realme 5 Pro equips a Snapdragon 712 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz and it is paired with up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Other variants include 4 GB RAM and 6 GB RAM both with 64 GB internal storage. The storage expands via a microSD card on a dedicated slot.

For the performance and benchmarks, the realme 5 Pro is above the competition and competes with the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M30, and others in the same price range. As you can see, we performed the benchmarks on the device and the results were quite surprising, take a look.

Cameras

The major highlight of the phone is its quad cameras, the rear side has a four-camera setup which includes a 48 MP f/1.79 Sony IMX 586 main camera, 8 MP f/2.25 wide-angle camera, 2 MP f/2.4 depth camera for taking portraits, and 2 MP f/2.4 macro lens for capturing macro shots. The front side has a 16 MP Sony IMX571 camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The 48 MP camera uses the Sony’s flagship camera sensor, IMX586 found on the flagship phones like OnePlus 7, ASUS 6z, and Redmi K20 Pro. There’s no doubt the realme 5 Pro captures good and detailed shots in the daylight.

You get the Chroma Boost, Ultra 48 MP, Nightscape, Ultra macro, and more in the camera interface. The added Macro lens seems to be a gimmick, the result isn’t appealing as expected, the main camera with 2X zoom takes slightly better shots than the Macro lens.

The night shots are little above average, however, you may use the Nightscape feature to get more detailed low-light shots. The wide-angle camera is good for taking wide-angle shots but misses out on details when we compare to the main camera photos.

We wouldn’t bother even trying to use the macro camera, as objects were barely even discernible. Selfies taken at night weren’t too bad, though.

The video recording goes up to 4K at 60fps which is a great addition to the cameras. No OIS or hardware stabilization is available in the camera but relies on the EIS.

realme 5 Pro Camera Samples

Battery Life

Moving to the battery of the realme 5 Pro, you will find a standard 4,035 mAh battery which is below its tone down variant, realme 5. The realme 5 has a big battery of 5,000 mAh and it would be a great addition if the realme 5 Pro also carries the same.

Speaking of the battery life, the phone will give you at least a day battery life on a single charge on moderate use, expect it to last up to 2 days on average use. Thanks to the VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 fast charging technology, the phone charges over 70% in just 30 minutes and expect it to charge fully it in around one hour.

Verdict

The realme 5 Pro sets the quad-camera competition in the mid-range segment which now has to offer a lot more than the current. There’s no other smartphone at this price to come with four rear cameras other than its own tone down variant, realme 5.

The performance is quite significant than its rivals like the Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy M30. The realme 5 Pro marks all the boxes and stays above the competition, if choosing a phone under Rs 15,000, the realme 5 Pro would be a great choice.

