Along with the launch of the Realme 5 smartphone in India today, the company has also launched the Pro model of the same, dubbed as Realme 5 Pro. In terms of design, the smartphone now comes with a new crystal design with holographic color effect.

Coming to the specifications, the Realme 5 Pro features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with dewdrop notch offering a 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass on top. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE processor with Adreno 616 GPU.

The phone comes in three variants based on the memory configuration — 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM with 128 GB storage. The highlight of the smartphone is the quad-camera setup on the back, making it the first quad-camera smartphone from the company.

It comes with an 8 MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.25 aperture, 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor with f/1.79 aperture, a 2 MP portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2 MP ultra maco lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the phone comes with 16 MP Sony IMX571 sensor having f/2.0 aperture.

As for the software, the smartphone runs ColorOS 6 which is based on Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box. It also comes with a feature called HyperBoost 2.0 that has three options — SystemBoost, GameBoost, and AppBoost.

The phone also comes with two Super Linear speakers with Dirac HD Sound for an immersive audio experience. Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C port.

The device is powered by a 4035 mAh battery which also comes with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. The company claims that the phone can be fully charged in just 80 minutes.

The Realme 5 Pro comes in two color options — Sparkling Blue and Crystal Green. The 4 GB RAM model costs ₹13,999 while the 6 GB RAM model is priced at ₹14,999. The top-end model with 8 GB RAM costs ₹16,999. The phone will go on sale in India from 4th September, exclusively via Flipkart and will later be available through offline stores as well.

Realme 5 Pro Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE octa-core processor

GPU: Adreno 616 GPU

RAM: 4/6/8 GB

Operating System: ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie

Display: 6.3-inch Full HD+ dewdrop display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, and 90.6 percent STB ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass

Rear Camera: 8 MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.25 aperture + 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor with f/1.79 aperture + 2 MP portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture + 2 MP ultra maco lens with f/2.4 aperture

Front Camera: 16 MP Sony IMX571 sensor with f/2.0 aperture

Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS,

Other: Fingerprint Scanner, HyperBoost 2.0

Colors: Sparkling Blue and Crystal Green

Battery: 4035 mAh with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging

