Xiaomi Mi A3 India pricing details leaked ahead of its launch

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi launched its next-generation Mi A-series Android One smartphone running stock Android mobile OS — Xiaomi Mi A3. The phone has been launched in Asia and some countries in Europe but it is yet to launch in India.

Now the company has confirmed that the Xiaomi Mi A3 will go official in India on 21st August. Further, it has also been revealed that the phone will be available for purchase exclusively via Amazon. Ahead of the launch, the phone’s pricing details for the Indian market have been leaked online through Amazon.

As per the report, the Mi A3 4 GB RAM model will cost ₹14,998 in India while the high-end model with 6 GB RAM will be priced at ₹17,498. Currently, there’s no word about the phone’s availability. The phone is expected to come in three colors — More than White, Kind of Grey, Not just Blue.

In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi Mi A3 looks like a downgrade compared to the Mi A2. It comes with a modest 6.08-inch HD+ display with 1560 x 720 pixels screen resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top.

It also comes with a sixth-generation in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with 4 GB of RAM. It comes with two storage options — 64 GB and 128 GB.

As for the camera, there’s a 48 MP primary camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, EIS, an 8 MP secondary 118° ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front side, the smartphone features a 32 MP selfie sensor.

The device runs Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by a 4030 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.