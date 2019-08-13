Xiaomi Mi A3 confirmed to launch in India on August 21

Recently, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi launched its next-generation Mi A-series Android One smartphone running stock Android mobile OS — Xiaomi Mi A3. The phone has been launched in Asia and some countries in Europe but it is yet to launch in India.

However, the wait for the Mi A3 lndia launch isn’t much as it has now been confirmed that the Xiaomi Mi A3 will go official in India on 21st August. Futher, it has also been revealed that the phone will be available for purchase exclusively via Amazon.

In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi Mi A3 looks like a downgrade compared to the Mi A2. It comes with a modest 6.08-inch HD+ display with 1560 x 720 pixels screen resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top.

It also comes with a sixth-generation in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with 4 GB of RAM. It comes with two storage options — 64 GB and 128 GB.

As for the camera, there’s a 48 MP primary camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, EIS, an 8 MP secondary 118° ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front side, the smartphone features a 32 MP selfie sensor.

The device runs Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by a 4030 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Mi A3 is launched in three color options — Kind of Grey, Not just Blue, and More than White. As for the phone’s pricing in the Indian market, we are expecting it to be priced under ₹20,000.