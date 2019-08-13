OnePlus 7T Pro is rumored to launch on 15th October

Ever since the launch of OnePlus 3T smartphone in 2016, Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has adopted the biannual refresh cycle model for its flagship smartphones. The company launches an upgraded variant of its first half’s flagship smartphone with a ‘T’ prefix in its name in the second half of the same year.

Now, as per the reports, the company is planning to do the same this year as well. After launching the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones a few months ago, the Chinese company is now gearing up to launch the OnePlus 7T Pro.

A few days ago, the upcoming smartphone’s live images were leaked online and now, the launch date of the OnePlus 7T Pro has been leaked. Now, rumors indicate that the OnePlus 7T Pro is all set to go official on 15th October.

While there’s no such confirmation from the company yet, the launch date suggested is in line with the company’s previous launches. While the OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 5T were launched in the month of November, the OnePlus 6T was launched in October.

The ‘T’ edition smartphones from OnePlus usually have improved specifications but the phone’s design remains similar to the original model. So, the upcoming OnePlus 7T Pro may look like the OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone but have upgraded specs.

As per the rumors, the upcoming phone will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ octa-core processor clocked at 2.96 GHz. It is also expected to come with improved cameras for better photography experience. Since the launch could be a couple of months away, more information about the phone should surface online soon.

