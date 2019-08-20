After teasing the launch of its quad-camera smartphone since past few months, Realme — one of the fastest-growing smartphone company in India, has today launched the Realme 5 smartphone. This one too comes with a new crystal design and holographic color effect.

The Realme 5 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with dewdrop notch offering an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, making it the first smartphone in India to be powered by SD665 SoC.

The phone comes in three variants based on the memory configuration — 3 GB RAM with 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage, and 4 GB RAM with 128 GB storage. As with the Pro model, the highlight of this one is also the quad-camera setup on the back.

The 12 MP primary camera sensor on the back is accompanied by an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, 2 MP portrait lens, and 2 MP macro lens. It comes with features like Nightscape Mode, Chroma Boost, PDAF, 240fps slow-mo video recording, among others. On the front side, it features a 13 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

In the software department, the smartphone runs ColorOS 6 which is based on Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box. Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS. The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The Realme 5 comes in two color options — Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple. The 3 GB RAM model costs ₹9,999 while the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model is priced at ₹10,999. The 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model is priced at ₹11,999. It will go on sale from 27th August via Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme 5 Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4GB

3/4GB Operating System: ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie

ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie Display: 6.3-inch Full HD+ dewdrop display with 19:9 aspect ratio, and 90.6 percent STB ratio

6.3-inch Full HD+ dewdrop display with 19:9 aspect ratio, and 90.6 percent STB ratio Rear Camera: 8 MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.25 aperture + 12 MP primary camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture + 2 MP portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture + 2 MP ultra maco lens with f/2.4 aperture

8 MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.25 aperture + 12 MP primary camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture + 2 MP portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture + 2 MP ultra maco lens with f/2.4 aperture Front Camera: 13 MP camera sensor with AI beautification mode

13 MP camera sensor with AI beautification mode Internal Storage: 32/64/128 GB

32/64/128 GB Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, and a micro-USB port

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, and a micro-USB port Other: Fingerprint Scanner, HyperBoost 2.0

Fingerprint Scanner, HyperBoost 2.0 Colors: Crystal Blue and Crystal Green

Crystal Blue and Crystal Green Battery: 5000 mAh

Pricing and Availability in India