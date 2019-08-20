Realme XT smartphone with 64 MP camera sensor to launch next month

Today, Realme launched its latest smartphones in the Indian market — Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro. Both the devices come with quad-camera setup on the back, making it the first smartphone from the company to feature such a camera setup.

During that launch event, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth also talked about the company’s upcoming smartphone featuring a 64 MP camera sensor. This is the same smartphone that has the company has been teasing for many weeks.

He revealed that the smartphone with 64 MP camera sensor will be named Realme XT and will get launched in India in September. The company had earlier confirmed that the phone will be launched globally from India.

The smartphone will come with 1/72″ 0.8-micrometer (μm) pixel 64MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. At its “Camera Innovation Event” a couple of weeks ago, Realme said that it has worked closely with Samsung to bring the best of 64 MP camera.

The 64 MP camera uses 4-in-1 pixel binning to offer image with 1.6μm in the Ultra Nightscape mode. Along with the 64 MP primary sensor, the phone will also come with Super wide-angle lens, Ultra Macro lens, and Telephoto lens. It will also have Expert Mode, Nightscape and Chrome Boost features.

So far, no more information is available about this upcoming Realme XT smartphone. But since the phone is getting launched in September, we expect it to go on sale in October this year in India, during the festive season sales.