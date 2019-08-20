Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+ launched in India; pricing starts at ₹69,999
Earlier this month, Samsung launched its next-generation Galaxy Note-series smartphones — Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+. Just hours after the launch, the company had started taking reservations for both these smartphones in the Indian market.
Today, the South Korean giant has officially launched the Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ smartphones in the Indian market. As for the pricing, the Samsung Galaxy Note10 which packs 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is priced at ₹69,999.
On the other hand, the Galaxy Note10+ with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage costs ₹79,999 while the 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant is priced at ₹89,999. Both the phones will go on sale from 23rd August, which is in line with the international roll-out.
In India, the Galaxy Note10+ comes in three color options — Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura White while the Galaxy Note10 also gets an exclusive Aura Red color option. Those customers who pre-ordered any of these two smartphones will be eligible to get the Galaxy Watch Active for ₹9,999 instead of its retail price of ₹19,999.
Coming to the specs, the Galaxy Note10 features a 6.3-inch display while the bigger variant gets a 6.8-inch display. Both the phones have Dynamic AMOLED HDR+ screen with Full HD+ screen resolution. In India, the phones will come powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9825 SoC.
As for the optics, the Nore10 features a 12 MP main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a dual aperture (f/1.5 and f/2.4). There’s also a telephoto camera with a 12 MP sensor and OIS, plus a 123° ultra-wide-angle 16 MP camera. The Note10+ has the same camera setup but also features an additional 3D ToF sensor. On the front side, both phones have a 10 MP snapper.
The standard model is powered by a 3500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support while the Plus variant is powered by a 4300 mAh battery with 45W fast charging. However, the devices ship with a 25W charger in the box.
Full specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+ are listed below.
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Specifications
- CPU: Samsung Exynos 9825 chipset
- GPU: Mali-G76 MP12
- RAM: 8 GB
- Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie with Samsung One UI
- Display: 6.3 inches AMOLED HDR+ display with 2280 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, 90.9% STB ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Rear Camera: 12-megapixel f/2.1 telephoto lens with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 45-degree field-of-view + 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor with a variable aperture (f/1.4-f/2.4) and a 77-degree field-of-view, OIS + ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field-of-view paired with a 16-megapixel f/2.2 sensor
- Front Camera: 10-megapixel f/2.2 camera with autofocus and an 80-degree field-of-view
- Internal Storage: 256 GB
- Expandable Storage: No
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS with with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, NFC, and USB Type-C port
- Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner, Samsung DeX, Wireless PowerShare, AKG-tuned sound, Samsung Pay, Knox security features, and IP68 support
- Colors: Aura Glow, Aura White, and Aura Black
- Battery: 3500 mAh with 25W fast charging and Qi/PMA 20W wireless charging
Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Specifications
- CPU: Samsung Exynos 9825 chipset
- GPU: Mali-G76 MP12
- RAM: 12 GB
- Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie with Samsung One UI
- Display: 6.8 inches AMOLED HDR+ display with 3040 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, 91% STB ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Rear Camera: 12-megapixel f/2.1 telephoto lens with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 45-degree field-of-view + 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor with a variable aperture (f/1.4-f/2.4) and a 77-degree field-of-view, OIS + ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field-of-view paired with a 16-megapixel f/2.2 sensor + ToF 3D Camera
- Front Camera: 10-megapixel f/2.2 camera with autofocus and an 80-degree field-of-view
- Internal Storage: 256/512 GB
- Expandable Storage: Yes
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS with with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, NFC, and USB Type-C port
- Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner, Samsung DeX, Wireless PowerShare, AKG-tuned sound, Samsung Pay, Knox security features, and IP68 support
- Colors: Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black, and Aura Blue
- Battery: 4300 mAh with 45W fast charging and Qi/PMA 20W wireless charging
Pricing and Availability in India
- Pricing of Galaxy Note10: ₹69,999
- Galaxy Note10+ 12 + 256: ₹79,999
- Galaxy Note10+ 12 + 512: ₹89,999
- Availability: From 23rd August
Launch Offers
- HDFC cards users those who pre-book the phones on retail outlets & Samsung.com/in will get a cashback of ₹6,000
- ICICI card users those who pre-book the phones on Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm & Tata CLiQ will get a cashback of ₹6,000
- All consumers pre-booking the smartphones can get the Galaxy Watch Active at just ₹9,999