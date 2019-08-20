Earlier this month, Samsung launched its next-generation Galaxy Note-series smartphones — Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+. Just hours after the launch, the company had started taking reservations for both these smartphones in the Indian market.

Today, the South Korean giant has officially launched the Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ smartphones in the Indian market. As for the pricing, the Samsung Galaxy Note10 which packs 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is priced at ₹69,999.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Note10+ with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage costs ₹79,999 while the 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant is priced at ₹89,999. Both the phones will go on sale from 23rd August, which is in line with the international roll-out.

In India, the Galaxy Note10+ comes in three color options — Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura White while the Galaxy Note10 also gets an exclusive Aura Red color option. Those customers who pre-ordered any of these two smartphones will be eligible to get the Galaxy Watch Active for ₹9,999 instead of its retail price of ₹19,999.

Coming to the specs, the Galaxy Note10 features a 6.3-inch display while the bigger variant gets a 6.8-inch display. Both the phones have Dynamic AMOLED HDR+ screen with Full HD+ screen resolution. In India, the phones will come powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9825 SoC.

As for the optics, the Nore10 features a 12 MP main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a dual aperture (f/1.5 and f/2.4). There’s also a telephoto camera with a 12 MP sensor and OIS, plus a 123° ultra-wide-angle 16 MP camera. The Note10+ has the same camera setup but also features an additional 3D ToF sensor. On the front side, both phones have a 10 MP snapper.

The standard model is powered by a 3500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support while the Plus variant is powered by a 4300 mAh battery with 45W fast charging. However, the devices ship with a 25W charger in the box.

Full specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+ are listed below.

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Specifications

CPU: Samsung Exynos 9825 chipset

Samsung Exynos 9825 chipset GPU: Mali-G76 MP12

Mali-G76 MP12 RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie with Samsung One UI

Android 9.0 Pie with Samsung One UI Display: 6.3 inches AMOLED HDR+ display with 2280 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, 90.9% STB ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection

6.3 inches AMOLED HDR+ display with 2280 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, 90.9% STB ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection Rear Camera: 12-megapixel f/2.1 telephoto lens with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 45-degree field-of-view + 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor with a variable aperture (f/1.4-f/2.4) and a 77-degree field-of-view, OIS + ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field-of-view paired with a 16-megapixel f/2.2 sensor

12-megapixel f/2.1 telephoto lens with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 45-degree field-of-view + 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor with a variable aperture (f/1.4-f/2.4) and a 77-degree field-of-view, OIS + ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field-of-view paired with a 16-megapixel f/2.2 sensor Front Camera: 10-megapixel f/2.2 camera with autofocus and an 80-degree field-of-view

10-megapixel f/2.2 camera with autofocus and an 80-degree field-of-view Internal Storage: 256 GB

256 GB Expandable Storage: No

No Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS with with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, NFC, and USB Type-C port

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS with with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, NFC, and USB Type-C port Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner, Samsung DeX, Wireless PowerShare, AKG-tuned sound, Samsung Pay, Knox security features, and IP68 support

In-display Fingerprint Scanner, Samsung DeX, Wireless PowerShare, AKG-tuned sound, Samsung Pay, Knox security features, and IP68 support Colors: Aura Glow, Aura White, and Aura Black

Aura Glow, Aura White, and Aura Black Battery: 3500 mAh with 25W fast charging and Qi/PMA 20W wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Specifications

CPU: Samsung Exynos 9825 chipset

Samsung Exynos 9825 chipset GPU: Mali-G76 MP12

Mali-G76 MP12 RAM: 12 GB

12 GB Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie with Samsung One UI

Android 9.0 Pie with Samsung One UI Display: 6.8 inches AMOLED HDR+ display with 3040 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, 91% STB ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection

6.8 inches AMOLED HDR+ display with 3040 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, 91% STB ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection Rear Camera: 12-megapixel f/2.1 telephoto lens with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 45-degree field-of-view + 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor with a variable aperture (f/1.4-f/2.4) and a 77-degree field-of-view, OIS + ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field-of-view paired with a 16-megapixel f/2.2 sensor + ToF 3D Camera

12-megapixel f/2.1 telephoto lens with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 45-degree field-of-view + 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor with a variable aperture (f/1.4-f/2.4) and a 77-degree field-of-view, OIS + ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field-of-view paired with a 16-megapixel f/2.2 sensor + ToF 3D Camera Front Camera: 10-megapixel f/2.2 camera with autofocus and an 80-degree field-of-view

10-megapixel f/2.2 camera with autofocus and an 80-degree field-of-view Internal Storage: 256/512 GB

256/512 GB Expandable Storage: Yes

Yes Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS with with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, NFC, and USB Type-C port

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS with with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, NFC, and USB Type-C port Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner, Samsung DeX, Wireless PowerShare, AKG-tuned sound, Samsung Pay, Knox security features, and IP68 support

In-display Fingerprint Scanner, Samsung DeX, Wireless PowerShare, AKG-tuned sound, Samsung Pay, Knox security features, and IP68 support Colors: Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black, and Aura Blue

Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black, and Aura Blue Battery: 4300 mAh with 45W fast charging and Qi/PMA 20W wireless charging

Pricing and Availability in India

Pricing of Galaxy Note10: ₹69,999

₹69,999 Galaxy Note10+ 12 + 256: ₹79,999

₹79,999 Galaxy Note10+ 12 + 512: ₹89,999

₹89,999 Availability: From 23rd August

Launch Offers