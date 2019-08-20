Realme Buds 2 earphones launched in India for ₹599

As expected, along with the launch of the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro smartphones in India, the company also launched the Realme Buds 2. As the name itself suggests, it is the successor of the Realme Buds earphones launched last year.

The new earphones from the Oppo-backed company come with 11.2 mm bass boost audio drivers and come with three-button in-line remote. They have retained the magnetic locking from the predecessor so that it makes carrying and tidying the earphones easy.

It has a multi-layer composite diaphragm and Japan Daikoku Voice Coil that is promised to offer the best bass in the price range. The company claims that with the sound aggregation technology, the coaxial capsule design allows the 11.2mm movable coil to deliver Hi-Fi music without any interruption.

The Realme Buds 2 come with a reinforced braided jacket and two evenly grooved TPU cables that make the earphones tangle-free. In addition, there’s also an adjustable cable strap to keep the earphone tidy. The ear tips are bent 45-degree for snug wear and are comfortable even after long hours of use.

The Realme Buds 2 comes in just one color — Black and are priced at ₹599. They will go on sale in India through Realme’s official website from 4th September. The earphones will also be available from other platforms and offline stores from 11th September.