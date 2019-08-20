Top 5 Best Smartphones Under ₹10,000 in India – August 2019

Gone are the days when only Premium Smartphones which came with a price tag of Rs.40,000 to Rs.50,000 were able to perform well and had good cameras. As technology is getting more affordable and cheaper there’s a lot of competition in the market and every smartphone manufacturer is making budget smartphones. Hence, to help you choose the best smartphone, we’ve handpicked the Top 5 Best Smartphones under the price of Rs.10,000. Let’s get started and have a look.

Does this phone still need an introduction? We don’t think so! Xiaomi has been India’s most loved smartphone brand as they offer the best phones at most affordable prices. As a result, the company is selling the maximum number of devices in India and it remains the No. 1 smartphone brand in the country for 8 consecutive quarters which is 2+ years.

Redmi Note 7 which was launched along with the Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both the sides. Inside the phone, we have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Chipset along with 3GB of RAM powering it. It features a 4000mAh battery which can easily last up to a day with normal usage. The phone comes with 32 GB of storage which is further expandable up to 256 GB with a Hybrid Slot. On the back, it has a 12MP+2MP dual camera setup while there is 13MP Camera in the front for selfies.

Available for a price of Rs.9999, Redmi Note 7 can be purchased from Flipkart, Mi India’s Official website and offline stores. It is to be noted that the Redmi Note 7s which was launched after Redmi Note 7 with a 48MP camera is also available at the same price during sales. So if you aren’t in a hurry you can get your hands on the Redmi Note 7s too. Meanwhile, we are leaving you with the links to buy Redmi Note 7 below.

Samsung Galaxy M20 features a 6.3inch Full HD+ Infinity V Display with a 13MP+5MP ultra-wide dual-camera at the back. This is probably the only phone which is offering an ultra-wide camera at this price. On the front, we have an 8MP Camera selfies which comes with a Stickers mode which allows us to apply realtime stickers. We checked out it Camera’s performance and were quite impressed with the results.

The Galaxy M20 packs a 1.8GHz Exynos 7904 octa-core processor with 3 GB RAM. It is powered by a massive 5000 mAh battery which supports fast charging and can easily last up to 2 days with regular usage. There’s a 15W Type-C fast charger in the box and the phone has Dolby ATMOS 360 surround sound for a spectacular audio-visual experience.

Available for Rs.9,990 the Galaxy M20 is one of the best phones we have in the budget segment and is a complete package. You can buy the Galaxy M20 from the link given below.

Looking for a 5000mAh battery with a Quad Camera setup on the back? If yes then say Hi to the newly launched Realme 5 which comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Display and a 13 MP camera on the front for your selfies. The quad-camera setup at the back features a 12 MP primary camera sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide lens, 2 MP portrait lens, and a 2 MP macro lens. The inbuilt camera app comes with modes like Panorama, Portrait, Macro, Nightscape and more.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor which is coupled with 3 GB RAM and 32GB Storage. There’s a massive 5000mAh battery inside the phone and Realme claims that it can give you up to 8.5 hrs of power for playing PUBG and 19.1 hours of power for watching YouTube videos.

Talking about the pricing and availability, the 3 GB +32 GB base variant of the Realme 5 is available for Rs.9999 and if you can extend your budget you can also get your hands on the 4 GB RAM variant which comes with 64 GB Storage for Rs.10,999. You can buy the phone from Flipkart on 27th August 2019 as its first sale goes live on the same day at 12 PM.

If you are looking for a phone which can take amazing selfies then Redmi Y3 is your right partner. The phone comes with a 15.9cm (6.26) HD+ Dot Notch Display and has an Aura Prism Design. There’s a 12MP + 2MP Dual camera setup at the back and an amazing 32MP front camera for selfies. The front camera also comes with an 80-degree field of view for taking group selfies and a feature named ‘Shake-free Selfie’. We tested out the Redmi Y3’s camera and we loved the results.

Inside there’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Processor with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB Storage which is further expandable up to 512 GB with a dedicated slot. Available for a price of Rs.9999 the Redmi Y3 can be bought from Amazon, Mi India’s Official website and Offline stores.

The next smartphone on our list is the Infinix Hot 7 which is powered by a 2.39Ghz Helio P25 Processor and 4GB RAM. The phone comes with a 6.19-inch HD+ Display with a resolution of 720×1500 pixels. On the front, there is a 13MP (f2.0) + 2MP camera for the selfies that comes with AI Portrait and AI Beauty mode and on the back, there is 13MP (f1.8) + 2MP primary camera that comes with AR Stickers, AI Bokeh and other cool modes.

Talking about the storage, the phone packs 64 GB internal storage which is further 256 GB via MicroSD Card. It comes with a triple card slot which means that you can add up to 2 sim cards and one MicroSD Card. There’s a 4000mAh battery inside which can give up to 36 hrs of 4G Talk-time.

Coming to the pricing, The phone is priced at Rs.7999 and you can buy it from the link given below.

These were our Top 5 picks under Rs.10,000. If you think any other phone deserves to be on this list, let us know in the comments below. Meanwhile, if you are in a mood to increase your budget you can also check out the Top 5 Best smartphones under Rs.20,000 by clicking here.