OnePlus TV confirmed to first launch in India next month

After months of speculations, Chinese smartphone maker recently confirmed that it’s first Smart TV product has been named OnePlus TV. However, the company had not revealed anything else about this new product.

There were reports claiming that the OnePlus TV will get launched in India on 26th September. Now, the company has officially confirmed that the OnePlus TV will be launched in India next month, i.e. September 2019.

While OnePlus has announced the time-frame for the launch of its new product category, the company has still not revealed the launch date for the same. Notably, the OnePlus TV will make its debut in India and will then roll out to other markets.

Making this announcement, OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau explains the reason behind launching the OnePlus TV first in India. He says that the company has great relations with the content providers in the country. He adds that content is the most important aspect of TV and the company wanted to focus on getting it right.

As for the other markets, Lau has confirmed that the company will be bringing the product in North America, Europe, and China at a later date but has not specified a timeframe. But it will roll out in those markets when the company has strong content partners.

Coming to the television, Pete Lau said that the device will come with great image and sound quality, as well as great design that will sit well in the living room and offer class-leading smart TV experience, setting a benchmark for future smart televisions.

OnePlus TV is expected to be a high-end product but will come with attractive pricing, similar to what the company does with its smartphones. To know more about the upcoming TV, including its expected screen sizes and other features, head over to this link.