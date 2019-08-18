OnePlus TV — Everything we know about the upcoming Smart TVs

China-based smartphone maker had earlier confirmed that it will be entering the smart TV market and recently, it confirmed that the first smart TV from the company will be named “OnePlus TV”. Apart from that, the company has not shared many details about them. However, through leaks and reports, we know what to expect from the upcoming product.

OnePlus TV Screen Details

Through Bluetooth SIG certification, the screen sizes of the upcoming OnePlus TV have been revealed. It suggests that the OnePlus TV may come in four sizes — 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch screen sizes. However, the 75-inch variant is expected to launch only in US and China.

The Bluetooth certification website also claims that the OnePlus TVs may come with Full HD resolution as well as QHD resolution. The QHD resolution might be for the 65-inch and 75-inch models.

It is believed that OnePlus will be offering both LCD and OLED panels on the OnePlus TV. The LCD panels will be available on the lower-priced models whereas the OLED panel could be an option for the bigger sizes in select markets.

Software and Features

It is being reported that OnePlus will be opting for the Android operating system to power its first-generation Smart TVs. Companies like Sony, LG, and Samsung among others have launched their smart TVs powered by the Android TV OS, which have been successful.

The company is also expected to Google Assistant voice control on-board for easy navigation along with the stock Android UI. In addition to this, the devices will also come with an integrated camera, which can be used for video calling.

In terms of connectivity, it has been confirmed that all the models in the OnePlus TV will come with support for Bluetooth 5.0.

Launch, Pricing, and Availability

While the company has not revealed the launch date for OnePlus TV, this new product lineup for the company is expected to go official next month. As per the reports, the global launch of the OnePlus TV will take place in India. Thus, the products could go on sale in early October to cash-in on the festive season sales.

The pricing details about the upcoming TVs still remains a mystery but if the reports are to be believed, then these TVs will be priced aggressively to take on Xiaomi’s Mi TVs. To know for sure, we’ll have to wait for a few more weeks.