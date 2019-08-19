Redmi to launch a 70-inch Smart TV in China on 29th August

Earlier this year, Redmi separated from its parent company Xiaomi to work as an independent brand. At the time, the company was a smartphone brand but since then it has expanded its product category to include laptops and home appliances.

Now, the company is all set to introduce a new product category — Smart TVs. Redmi has today confirmed that it will be launching its first 70-inch Smart TV on 29th August in China. But this doesn’t come as a surprise given that a Redmi TV was certified in China last month.

The first Redmi TV will have a massive 70-inch screen just as the model number on the 3C certificate hinted. This will put it behind Xiaomi’s own 75-inch Mi TV 4 and 75-inch Mi TV 4S smart TVs. There were rumors of a 40-inch model as well but it’s not yet confirmed if that model will also be launching on the same day or not.

While nothing much is known about this upcoming Redmi TV, we expect it to have a 4K display and also come with Xiaomi’s PatchWall system. Other features expected from this device include DTS and Dolby Audio and a Bluetooth voice remote.

As for the pricing, the 75-inch Mi TV 4 is priced at ¥8,999 (approx. $1,277) while the 75-inch Mi TV 4S has a price tag of ¥5,199 (approx. $738). The Redmi TV will have a price tag closer to Mi TV 4S.

Recently, many smartphone makers have entered the Smart TV market. While Xiaomi has already established itself in this market, Huawei recently entered this market with HarmonyOS-powered Honor Vision TV. Another Chinese company OnePlus has also confirmed its OnePlus TV which is expected to get launched next month.