Honor Vision TV with 55-inch 4K HDR display, pop-up camera and HarmonyOS announced

As expected, Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has announced its new Vision TV — the company’s first smart TV product, at the Huawei Developer’s Conference 2019. As speculated, the device is running the company’s in-house developed HarmonyOS, which was unveiled at the same event.

The Honor Vision 55-inch TV comes with support for 4K HDR screen and offers 94 percent screen-to-body ratio, thanks to the three-sided borderless full-screen design. Under the hood, it is powered by Honghu 818 quad-core processor and runs HarmonyOS which comes with multi-device interaction.

The standard variant comes with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage while the Honor Vision TV Pro comes with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of native storage. It also comes with a pop-up AI camera in the ‘Pro’ model which intelligently tracks user’s face when it is needed.

The company has also included Magic-link control that lets users share content such as pictures from the smartphone and makes screen mirroring easy. The TV seamlessly switches between large and small screen for 1080p video calls, no matter how far you go.

It has 6 far-field microphones for a voice assistant that can pick up audio even when you are far away. The Vision TV Pro also has 60W (6 x 10W) speakers with Huawei Histen audio effects for an immersive audio experience while the standard model has 40W speakers.

For connectivity, it comes with support for Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz) 2 x 2, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, 3 x HDMI 2.0 ( 1 x HDMI ARC), 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x AV, 1 x DTMB, 1 x S/PDIF, and 1 x Ethernet port. The Vision TV suports H.265 4K at 60/30 fps, H.265 1080p at 60fps, and H.263 1080p at 30fps.

The company claims that the Vision TV can wake up from standby in just 1 second and can boot up in 2 seconds. The TV is just 6.9mm at its thinnest point, features 3D arc full metal frame, diamond texture on the back, colorful breathing light on the front, as well as a dynamic screensaver and minimalist user interface design.

The Honor Vision TV is priced at 3,799 yuan (~$537/₹38,210) and the Vision TV Pro with the pop-up camera costs 4,799 yuan (~$679/₹48,270). Both the variants are now available for pre-order in China and will go on sale from August 15th.