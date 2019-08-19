Lei Jun hints at Redmi Note 8 announcement on 29th August in China

Redmi has already confirmed a launch event in China on 29th August where the company will be launching its first Smart TV with a 70-inch display. Now, it seems that Smart TV isn’t the only product launching at that event as the Redmi Note 8 could also go official at the same event.

Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi, the parent company of Redmi, has hinted that the Redmi Note 8 could also be announced at the 29th August event in China. He shared a poster of August 29 event on Weibo and in the comments section, when someone asked if the Redmi Note 8 will also be unveiled on the same day and he replied with a thumbs-up emoji.

Since there’s still more than a week for the launch event, we expect the company to officially confirm this development in the coming days. Recently, Lei Jun had claimed that the Redmi Note 8 will come with better cameras, improved battery life, and higher screen-to-body ratio than its predecessor.

However, specific information about the phone’s specifications and features still remain unknown. Given that the phone could get announced next week, we expect to know more about the upcoming smartphone in the coming days. However, we expect it to come with 64 MP camera sensor.

Along with this smartphone, the company is also working on several next-gen smartphones, including Redmi 8 or Redmi 8A, one of which has been certified by TENAA in China. These phones should also get launched in a few weeks.