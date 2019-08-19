Huawei Mate X to pack Kirin 990 SoC and P30’s triple rear cameras

Huawei announced its first foldable smartphone named Huawei Mate X earlier this year. The phone was set to go on sale from June but the launch was delayed till May. Huawei executive later confirmed that the Mate X will get launched in September this year.

Recently, reports surfaced online indicating that the official launch of Huawei Mate X has been delayed yet again and now the phone not expected to launch before November. Now, it is reported that the final version will come with upgraded specs.

As per the report, the smartphone will be powered by the company’s upcoming Kirin 990 flagship chipset instead of the Kirin 980 SoC. Further, the camera configuration will also be upgraded and will be similar to that of Huawei P30 series.

The TENAA certification website has also listed this new model of the Mate X on its portal. The listing shows that the smartphone now weighs 300 grams compared to 287 grams in the previous listing. However, the phone’s dimensions of 161.3 x 146.2 x 11mm have remained unchanged.

The Huawei Mate X features three screens — a 6.6-inch front screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2,480 x 1148 pixel screen resolution, a 6.38-inch rear display with a 25:9 aspect ratio and 2,480 x 892 pixel screen resolution, and an 8-inch tablet “FullView” screen with 8:7.1 aspect ratio and 2,480 x 2,200 pixel resolution that works when the device is fully unfolded.

Under the hood, the Huawei Mate X comes with Balong 5000 multi-mode 5G modem and packs 8 GB RAM with 512 GB internal storage. The Balong 5000 comes with a quad 5G antenna design to enable downlink speeds of up to 4.6 gigabits per second, which is “Sub-6G” level and approximately 10 times as fast as 4G.

