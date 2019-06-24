Huawei Mate X smartphone confirmed to launch in September

We recently reported that the Huawei Mate X launch could get delayed till September. Now, Huawei executive has confirmed that the Huawei Mate X, the company’s first foldable as well as 5G smartphone, will get launched in September this year.

The Huawei Mate X was first announced during the Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. The phone was all set to go on sale later this month, i.e. June 2019. However, the company delayed the phone’s sales probably to avoid the Samsung Galaxy Fold fiasco.

Vincent Pang, who is the President of Huawei’s Western Europe Region has now confirmed that the company spent the last few months on improving the P-OLED screen on the Mate X to prevent it from facing problems that Samsung faced with its foldable device.

He also confirmed that the phone will be launched in September and will be available in every country that has launched the 5G network. However, it won’t be launched in the United States, given that Huawei has been banned by the Trump administration.

The Huawei Mate X features three screens — a 6.6-inch front screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2,480 x 1148 pixel screen resolution, a 6.38-inch rear display with a 25:9 aspect ratio and 2,480 x 892 pixel screen resolution, and an 8-inch tablet “FullView” screen with 8:7.1 aspect ratio and 2,480 x 2,200 pixel resolution that works when the device is fully unfolded.

Under the hood, the Huawei Mate X is powered by the company’s own Kirin 980 flagship chipset along with Balong 5000 multi-mode 5G modem and packs 8GB RAM with 512GB internal storage. The Balong 5000 comes with a quad 5G antenna design to enable downlink speeds of up to 4.6 gigabits per second, which is “Sub-6G” level and approximately 10 times as fast as 4G.

Full specifications of the Mate X smartphone are listed below.

Huawei Mate X Specifications