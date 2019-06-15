Huawei Mate X smartphone launch is getting delayed till September

In February this year, Chinese smartphone maker Huawei had announced its first foldable smartphone — Huawei Mate X. The phone was scheduled to go on sale later this month but it seems that it no longer the case.

As per the new reports, Huawei has delayed the launch of the Huawei Mate X smartphone till September. This could be because of the company’s on-going troubles during this US-China trade war. Another reason could be to avoid the mistake Samsung did with its first foldable smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

The Huawei spokesperson says that the Mate X will launch globally with a focus on markets where 5G infrastructure is already deployed. Given the troubles that Samsung Galaxy Fold faced, the Mate X is going through extensive testing to make sure it’s truly ready for a mass roll-out.

Huawei is also working with mobile carriers and application developers to make sure the device will offer stellar experience out of the box. The spokesperson also clarified that the US government ban won’t affect the Mate X’s ability to run Android and the Google suite of apps as the phone was announced before the blacklisting.

Recently, China’s 3C agency certified Mate X, which means that the Chinese users will be among the first to get access to the phone. The Mate X will be available in Interstellar Blue for the steep asking price of $2,600 (€2,299).

The Huawei Mate X features three screens — a 6.6-inch front screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2,480 x 1148 pixel screen resolution, a 6.38-inch rear display with a 25:9 aspect ratio and 2,480 x 892 pixel screen resolution, and an 8-inch tablet “FullView” screen with 8:7.1 aspect ratio and 2,480 x 2,200 pixel resolution that works when the device is fully unfolded.

Under the hood, the Huawei Mate X is powered by the company’s own Kirin 980 flagship chipset along with Balong 5000 multi-mode 5G modem and packs 8GB RAM with 512GB internal storage. The Balong 5000 comes with a quad 5G antenna design to enable downlink speeds of up to 4.6 gigabits per second, which is “Sub-6G” level and approximately 10 times as fast as 4G.

Full specifications of the Mate X smartphone are listed below.

Huawei Mate X Specifications

CPU: HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core processor

HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core processor RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Internal Storage: 512 GB

512 GB Operating System: Android 9 Pie

Android 9 Pie Display: 6.6-inch front screen (2,480 x 1148 pixels), a 6.38-inch rear 25:9 display (2,480 x 892 pixels), and an 8-inch 8:7.1 display (2,480 x 2,200 pixels)

6.6-inch front screen (2,480 x 1148 pixels), a 6.38-inch rear 25:9 display (2,480 x 892 pixels), and an 8-inch 8:7.1 display (2,480 x 2,200 pixels) Camera: Triple camera setup that doubles up as front-facing snapper also

Triple camera setup that doubles up as front-facing snapper also Other: 5G connectivity, Fingerprint Scanner

5G connectivity, Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 4500 mAh with 55W Huawei SuperCharge support

Source