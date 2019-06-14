Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphone launch delayed beyond July

Samsung had announced its first foldable smartphone — Samsung Galaxy Fold earlier this year. Just a few days before the phone was set to go on sale, it’s launch was postponed. This step was taken after reviewers pointed out issues related to the phone’s display.

Till now, it was believed that the smartphone could get launched in July and last week, the company’s official also hinted about the same. But now, the company has announced that the Galaxy Fold smartphone is not launching in July.

Earlier, it was said that the South Korean giant will be holding a media briefing very soon and during the event will announce a release date for the handset. However, the company’s spokesperson has denied that there’s a media briefing planned.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold was originally supposed to release to the public on April 26th in select major markets, including the US, China, and South Korea. But after reviewers complained about the phone’s display getting damaged after just one or two days of usage, the launch was postponed.

The smartphone features two displays – one that measures 4.6-inch and the other that measures 7.3-inch. The smaller display sits on the outer cover of the phone and has HD+ resolution. The larger display, which is the Infinity Flex Display, sits on the inside and has QXGA+ resolution.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC that’s paired with 12 GB RAM. The smartphone also comes with a total of six cameras – three at the back, two above the main display, and one on the cover. It runs Android Pie and ships with two batteries having a capacity of 2190 mAh each, totaling 4380 mAh battery.

