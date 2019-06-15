Samsung Galaxy Tab A powered by Snapdragon 429 is reportedly in works

Even though the demand for tablets is declining, Samsung continues to launch new models. It launched the entertainment-focused Galaxy Tab S5e during the MWC 2019 and later launched the Galaxy Tab A 8-inch model with S-Pen support.

We recently reported that the South Korean giant will be launching Samsung Galaxy Tab S5 somewhere around August which will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor. Now, a new report suggests that the company could also launch an entry-level tablet — Samsung Galaxy Tab A.

As per the report, the Galaxy Tab will come with an 8-inch display with wide bezels and will be running Android 9.0 Pie operating system out-of-the-box. The tablet is yet to go official but has been listed on a couple of platforms, revealing the “Galaxy Tab A” moniker.

The tablet is likely to have five models with the main difference being the presence of WiFi and LTE. Four of the models with numbers SM-T295, SM-T295C, SM-T295N, and SM-T297 come with LTE support while the fifth model with number SM-T290 is a Wi-Fi-only model. These four different LTE models are most likely to correspond to different regions.

It is confirmed to come with support for Bluetooth 4.2. Other specifications of the device confirmed by the listing include an 8-inch display, 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It also reveals that the tablet won’t have a fingerprint scanner or NFC.

The upcoming Samsung tablet was also spotted on the Google Play Console which revealed that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 429 mobile platform clocked at 2.0 GHz. The listing also shows the 8-inch display that will have a screen resolution of 800 × 1280 pixels. Given the specs, we do not expect the tablet to come with support for S-Pen.