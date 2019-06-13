Samsung hasn’t given up on the tablets yet and the company is all set to launch a new high-end tablet in August this year. Earlier this week, a Samsung tablet with model number SM-T865 was spotted on benchmarking platform Geekbench.

The tablet was said to be the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5 and is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor. As per the latest report, it will get launched in August this year along with the Galaxy Note 10.

As per the Geekbench listing, the smartphone will come with 6 GB of RAM and will be pre-installed with the Android 9 Pie operating system. There are reports that indicate that the tablet will also come with its own S-Pen stylus.

In February, Samsung had launched the Galaxy Tab S5e, which is powered by the Snapdragon 670 SoC but did not feature an S-Pen stylus. It was made available with a budget-friendly price tag of 399 euros. The Galaxy Tab S4, which was launched last year, comes with 699 euros price tag and thus the upcoming Galaxy Tab S5 may also carry a similar price tag.

Currently, there’s no information available on the other specifications and features of the Galaxy Tab S5. However, it is said that the device will not feature a 3.5mm audio jack in order to achieve a thinner design. It is also expected to come with Samsung One UI on top. Just like the Galaxy Tab S4, its successor is also expected to come without a fingerprint sensor.

Expected to launch in August this year along with the Galaxy Note 10 flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5 may hit the market at the beginning of September this year.

