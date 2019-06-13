Google Pixel 4 with square camera bump officially teased by the company

In a surprising move, Google has officially teased its upcoming smartphone Pixel 4, even though the launch of the smartphone in many months away. A few days ago, leaked renders of the Pixel 4 had surfaced online and now the company has officially teased the phone’s design.

Google took to Twitter and said, “Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait ’til you see what it can do. #Pixel4.” The image shared along with that tweet confirms that the upcoming flagship smartphone from Google will have multiple camera sensors on the back.

Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait 'til you see what it can do. #Pixel4 pic.twitter.com/RnpTNZXEI1 — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) June 12, 2019

While Google leaking its own smartphone is big news, the company adopting multiple camera sensors for the Pixel 4 is also major news given that Google has always refrained from doing so. Google has led the list of top camera smartphones even with a single camera sensor and now the company is adopting multiple sensors. Now just imagine the awesome camera experience the company could offer with its upcoming smartphone.

The image shows that the smartphone will have a square module that will house the camera sensors and an LED flash. The module is placed in the top-left corner. It seems that there are two camera sensors and another sensor along with an LED flash.

The square-shaped camera module on the Google Pixel 4 is quite similar to the camera module that we’ve seen on the leaked renders of the upcoming Apple iPhone XI.

Source