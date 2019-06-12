Google recently launched the much-awaited Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones after many leaks. Now, the company is gearing up for its upcoming flagship smartphone — Google Pixel 4. A few days ago, alleged renders of the smartphone were leaked online and now a live phone image of the device has been surfaced online.

It seems that the images are of a prototype device and the device is inside one of those bulky cases that aim to obscure as much design as possible. However, it’s visible that the smartphone has a punch-hole cut out in the top-left corner for two front-facing cameras.

Further, it is also clearly visible that the chin or the bottom bezel of the display is pretty thin when compared to the previous Pixel series smartphones. However, this contradicts the previous renders as those had a visible earpiece lower than the rim of the top side, whereas the new images don’t.

There’s a possibility that this design of the smartphone may not make the final cut. As per the reports, Google has three separate design teams working independently on the Pixel 4 and 4 XL without any coordination between them.

The company’s management will pick one design from the three and go ahead with that. This seems to be Google’s way of ensuring that it comes up with a new design for the upcoming smartphones. This comes after the company was criticized for the gigantic notch on the Pixel 3 XL and thick bezels on the Pixel 3 at the time when the world is moving towards bezel-less design.

To know more about the upcoming Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphone, we’ll have to wait for some more time. As the launch is expected to happen in October, we still a couple of months before the leaks start coming in.

